Arman Tsarukyan vs. Shara Magomedov Ends in Confusing Draw Despite Submission Only Rules

The Arman Tsarukyan vs. Shara Magomedov grappling matchup proved to be heavy on hype but light on meaningful action.

Both the UFC fighters met in a much-anticipated grappling contest under the Hype Fighting banner on Tuesday at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. The no-judges, no-time-limit contest wrapped up after just six minutes, concluding in a flat draw with neither fighter able to produce a decisive finish.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Shara Bullet ends in a draw



Via Hype Fighting pic.twitter.com/7R99QPCoO4 — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) December 30, 2025

Although “Ahalkalakets” set the tone early by initiating the first takedown attempt, the opening exchange quickly stalled. Magomedov briefly found himself on top during the ensuing scramble, only for Tsarukyan to spring back to his feet. The sequence gave way to an extended stretch of clinch work and hand fighting that lasted over two minutes, with neither man posing any real threat of submission.

Tsarukyan did generate some offense midway through the contest, launching a standing kimura attempt that Magomedov calmly shut down. Shortly after, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender secured a clean takedown that drew a reaction from the crowd, only for Magomedov to scramble back to his feet almost immediately.

The crowd pop for Arman Tsarukyan when he lifted and slammed Shara Bullet was crazy



The Armenian crowd showing lots of love



🎥 Hype Fighting pic.twitter.com/jitaz9OKqp — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) December 30, 2025

In the final minute, Arman Tsarukyan again lifted Magomedov and brought him to the canvas, briefly working from inside the guard before “Bullet” escaped once more. Moments later, the match came to an unceremonious end.

Image: @hype.fighting/Instagram

How Many Grappling Matches Did Arman Tsarukyan Compete In 2025?

After pulling out of his scheduled title fight against then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January, Arman Tsarukyan remained highly active outside the Octagon, keeping a busy 2025 schedule with multiple grappling appearances.

“Ahalkalakets” opened his run with a decision victory over Makkasharip Zaynukov at Karate Combat 54 in May, before capping off the month with a submission finish against Patricky Pitbull at ADXC 10 in a quick turnaround.

Arman Tsarukyan carried that momentum into September, adding another submission win to his resume at ACBJJ 18 by finishing MMA veteran Benson Henderson. The 29-year-old Armenian later shifted back to mixed martial arts, returning to the Octagon at UFC Doha, where he secured a submission victory over Dan Hooker.

ARMAN TSARUKYAN SUBMITS DAN HOOKER IN ROUND 2 👏 #UFCQATAR pic.twitter.com/0FVqeeTuWm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2025

Tsarukyan made another return to the grappling scene earlier this month at ACBJJ 20, where he earned a submission victory over Mehdi Baydulaev. To close out the year, “Ahalkalakets” competed against Shara Magomedov.