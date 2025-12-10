Paddy Pimblett has surprising prediction for Justin Gaethje title fight at UFC 324

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has a big prediction for his upcoming showdown with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324.

Next month, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his career when he battles Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight championship. If he’s able to win that fight, he will go on to battle Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title at some point in 2026, which is a fight that many fans and pundits have been waiting a long time to see.

Alas, getting through Justin Gaethje isn’t exactly going to be an easy task for Paddy Pimblett. The man known as ‘The Highlight’ is a former interim champion himself, and has twice competed for the undisputed gold against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. If he can win this fight at this point in his career, he will cement his position as one of the most exciting and entertaining lightweights of all time.

In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett gave his thoughts on how his clash with Justin Gaethje, in his eyes, will play out.

Paddy Pimblett’s view on Justin Gaethje title fight

“I think everyone’s going to be shocked, to be honest, because I think I’m going to knock him out,” Pimblett told Red Corner MMA. “So, people won’t expect that. People think I’m just going to try to grapple and take him down, but I’m not. I’m going to come out, and I’m going to put it on him. I don’t see him getting past the third, just like Chandler.”

“I knew I’d end up fighting for the belt anyway,” Pimblett said. “To fight a legend like Justin Gaethje for the interim belt is – I’ve paid my dues to get this, lad. I’ve always knew I’d end up fighting for the title, and I’ll win this interim belt then I’ll beat up Ilia and take the proper belt, defend that, and then I’ll go up and f*cking win the welterweight belt.”

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying that Paddy is able to bring plenty of eyes to the sport.