Paddy Pimblett lambasts Ilia Topuria for lack of English ahead of UFC 282, labels him a ‘Mongrel’

Ahead of his UFC 282 co-main event clash with Jared Gordon this weekend, lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett continues to add fuel to his rivalry with featherweight standout, Ilia Topuria – labelling the German-born contender a “mongrel” as well as criticizing his lack of English during their pre-fight press conference.

Pimblett, who so far has enjoyed a promotional-perfect stint with the UFC since his September debut inside the Octagon, most recently submitted Jordan Leavitt back in July at UFC London – landing a second round rear-naked choke success.

Earlier this year at UFC London in March, Topuria managed to stop Jai Herbert at the lightweight limit, securing a brutal second round one-punch knockout win on foreign soil.

Paddy Pimblett targets Ilia Topuria with flagrant insult ahead of UFC 282

However, prior to their respective victories at the March event, Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria shared a physical altercation during fight week at the London event, with the duo separated by security and UFC officials after a brief back-and-forth scuffle.

Sharing several war-of-words since across social media, Pimblett and Topuria both continued their rivalry at tonight’s pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 282 – with Pimblett bringing up the latter’s country of birth, Germany, as well as labeling him a “mongrel” and critcizing his lack of English in spoken language.

Welcoming the opportunity to take part in another physical scuffle ahead of their separate Octagon walks this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – Pimblett and Topuria were corralled once again by UFC officials and security.

Landing a pair of victories under the banner of the promotion before his July win over Leavitt, Liverpool native, Paddy Pimblett stopped the duo of Kazula Vargas, and Luigi Vendramini.

Boasting an impressive 12-0 undefeated record, Topuria has bested Youssef Zalal, Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, and the aforenoted, Wolverhampton native, Herbert during his impressive Octagon tenure to date.

UFC 282 takes place this weekend in ‘Sin City’ with a vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and surging Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev set to take main event honors.