Paddy Pimblett Links Post-Fight Eating Habits to ADHD: ‘ I Hyperfocus on Food’ to Weight Gain

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has linked his post-fight eating habits to ADHD in a recent interview.

Over the course of the last few years, Paddy Pimblett has emerged as a real force of nature in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His win over King Green emphasized that with ‘The Baddy’ entering the top 15 of the lightweight rankings for the first time in his career.

Now, many are wondering what could be next for him. For the time being, he seems to be enjoying life as a UFC star – and that often means a notable weight gain, which has raised a few eyebrows in the world of mixed martial arts.

A lot of it comes down to the concern that people have over Paddy’s health. In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about the issue.

Paddy Pimblett discusses his eating habits

“Definitely when I’m cutting weight. That’s brutal. But after a fight, when I put the weight back on? It’s a bit of both. I know it’s not healthy, but the dopamine hit from eating is real. Someone once told me it’s like ADHD—the way I hyperfocus on food. When I eat, it’s like my brain’s releasing all these happy hormones. I’ve heard it’s similar to winning something.”

One thing we know to be true about Paddy Pimblett is that he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. In equal measure, he also isn’t afraid to be himself, which is one of the reasons why he’s so popular with UFC fans around the world.

Of course, some will always question why his weight fluctuates so dramatically, but he seems to be making it work for the time being. At this point, all we can hope for is that he stays healthy and continues to rise through the ranks – and who knows, maybe we’ll see him in a main event slot sooner rather than later.