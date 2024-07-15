Video – Paddy Pimblett celebrates as England lose EURO 2024 final to Spain: ‘Look at all your faces’

Polarizing UFC lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett couldn’t hide his joy overnight as he watched England suffer defeat to Spain in the European Championships final – as he took in the event with other viewers in a pub.

Pimblett, a native of Liverpool, is slated to make his return to action at the end of this month, taking on perennial contender and striking star, King Green in a main card clash at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Sidelined since last December, Pimblett, a former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion, improved his unbeaten run in the promotion to six consecutive fights, courtesy of a decision win over former interim lightweight gold holder, Tony Ferguson over the course of three rounds.

Paddy Pimblett celebrates as England lose EURO 2024 final to Spain

And taking in last night’s European Championship finale between Spain and England, Pimblett – a supporter of Liverpool football club, made his feelings toward the English national team clear, openly celebrating as Gareth Southgate’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Spain, mocking other supporters at the venue.

Paddy Pimblett has made himself look stupid here:



pic.twitter.com/VNvfjOncp7 — Lea (@Lea_EFC) July 15, 2024

Explaining his decision to mock the English national team and it’s supporters, UFC 304 feature, Pimblett revealed he had just won a bet with a friend, and was celebrating as a result.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“So a lot of people are making a big deal about this video so I’m putting it up myself for you all to see,” Paddy Pimblett wrote. “I had a bet with a few of my mates in the pub and if England would have won I would have had to pay out £3,000, also everyone jumped on me and 10 minutes earlier when England scored. How cab (sic) you expect me not to return the favor a few minutes later.”



“That’s what it feels like winning £3,000 in the last minute of the match, anyone that says they wouldn’t celebrate winning a bet like, you are absolutely crazy.”

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

Another polarizing star who profited on England losing to Spain overnight came in the form of former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, who netted himself a cool €1,000,000 payday for his wager on the Spaniards to emerge from Berlin with the European Championship in tow.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett beats King Green next weekend at UFC 304?