Ozzy Diaz Rushed Into Emergency Laser Eye Surgery Following UFC 313 Victory

ByCraig Pekios
Ozzy Diaz scored his first win inside the Octagon at UFC 313.

After coming up short in his promotional debut late last year, Diaz delivered an impressive three-round performance, securing himself a unanimous decision victory over Djorden Santos.

Unfortunately, Diaz’s celebrating would be cut short. Four days removed from his big win in Las Vegas, Diaz revealed on social media that he underwent emergency surgery to repair a detached retina in his left eye.

“What’s up, guys? Just got home from the doctor’s and wanted to update you on exactly what happened,” Diaz told his fans on Instagram. “In that first round, I guess a punch landed, and my retina got torn. I couldn’t see for the entire fight. So I went to the doctor today, and yeah, they had to rush me to a retina specialist. They used a laser to seal the retina so no more blood would get between.

“I’m just so grateful for the UFC, Dana White, and Mick Maynard for making this happen so quickly,” Diaz added. “The laser surgery went very well, and as you can see, it’s pretty disgusting. I’m going to be out for a few weeks, but once I’m healed up, I’ll get back in there and do it again.”

Luckily, the eye surgery was a success.

Ozzy Diaz couldn’t see through a majority of his fight at uFC 313

Speaking with Joe Rogan following his win over Santos, Diaz revealed that the sight in his left eye had completely disappeared following an early exchange.

“I don’t know what happened in the first exchange, I couldn’t see from my left eye so I had to get in that paint, I had to dig deep,” Diaz said in the Octagon. “It was f*cking tough, I couldn’t see for like, we had one exchange in the beginning and that was it, my left eye, I couldn’t see.”

Overall, the California native is 10-3 in his pro MMA career with two of his wins coming under the Bellator banner followed by a 4-0 run in the LFA.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

