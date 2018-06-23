Ovince Saint Preux vs. Tyson Pedro Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of this morning’s (Sat. June 23, 2018) UFC Singapore event, light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Tyson Pedro met inside the Octagon.

Pedro came into the contest fresh off a first round submission win over Saparbek Safarov at UFC 221 this past February. Prior to that fight he had suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career to Ilir Latifi via decision.

A win over a former interim light heavyweight title challenger in OSP would be huge for Pedro’s young career.

OSP was previously on a three fight win-streak. He earned finishes in each of those against Marcos Rogério de Lima, Yushin Okami and Corey Anderson. Unfortunately in his last Octagon outing that streak was stopped by Ilir Latifi as well, when the Swede finished Saint Preux in the first round via submission.

If Saint Preux wants to get back into title contention, a victory over a young up-and-comer such as Pedro was a must.

Pedro threatened early with his striking, having OSP in trouble a few times. He then decided to try and grapple with Saint Preux which resulted in OSP on top in half guard and sinking in an armbar for the submission win.

You can check out the highlights below:

Pedro wobbles OSP but he REFUSES to quit! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/4j7Sgv53HE — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2018

OSP always getting off some awkward ass submissions and I love it ahaha#UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/8Fn5lpyc1S — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) June 23, 2018