Tito Ortiz Vows To ‘Smash’ Chael Sonnen In Teased Rematch

Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen have been teasing a rematch, and it’s sounding more and more like it just might happen.

Ortiz was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, and asked about the potential rematch with “The Bad Guy.” Ortiz said that he’s not going to submit Sonnen this time around. If they step into the cage against one another again, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” vows to “smash” Sonnen (via MMA News):

“I’m gonna pummel him for 3 rounds, I’m gonna smash Chael,” Ortiz said. “I’m not gonna choke him, I’m not gonna submit him, I’m gonna smash him.”



Sonnen and Ortiz first fought back in January of 2017. It was a rivalry that had been brewing for the past several years, going back to the pair’s days on the amateur wrestling mat. Ortiz was able to score a first-round submission win over Sonnen. The bad blood between the pair shone through when Ortiz initially refused to let go of the choke after the tap.

The referee had to forcibly remove Ortiz from Sonnen’s back. Ortiz’s victory was the first of a two-fight win streak. He went on to defeat another longtime veteran, Chuck Liddell, the following year for Golden Boy Promotions. As for Sonnen, he racked up a two-fight win streak after his loss to Ortiz. That came to an end against Fedor Emelianenko this past October.

Now, with both men towards the back end of their respective fighting careers, a rematch could well be on the horizon.