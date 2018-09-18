UFC Champ: Only Conor McGregor Can Throw The Lead Uppercut

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is one of the best strikers in the UFC.

“The Notorious One” has become well-known for his powerful left hand, which has been the downfall of many who challenge him inside the Octagon. The Irishman has shown brilliant technique and poise inside the cage over the past several years.

So much so, in fact, that one UFC champion believes that McGregor is the only man that can get away with throwing a lead uppercut combination. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently admitted he hates the combo.

This was shortly after Darren Till’s defeat to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. Till only threw one shot the entire fight – a lead uppercut combination. Despite his dislike for the strike, Cormier said McGregor is the only combatant that can get away with throwing it (via Bloody Elbow):

“Darren Till threw one shot,” Cormier said. “When he finally decided to go — I’ve always hated this combination. “The only person that should ever throw a lead uppercut, punch down the middle is Conor McGregor. He’s the only person that has successfully done that time and time again. “Conor goes uppercut, straight left hand. Everybody else: stop! No I’m serious. Everybody else, stop! Chuck Liddell almost got killed against Rashad Evans because [he did] that. And now look at Darren Till. “You can not throw that. It’s a flawed technique. Because when you do this, and you’re loading that counter-hand, when you’re loading that second punch… You are so exposed [to the counter].”

McGregor will get the chance to show off that combination very soon.

He’ll be returning at UFC 229 to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena on October 6th.

Cormier currently awaits the return of Brock Lesnar, who he’s believed to be making his first career heavyweight title defense against in early 2019.