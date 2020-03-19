ONE Releases Names & Dates Of Upcoming Singapore-Based Events

Spread the word!













Hope, Strength, Dreams, and Inspiration are not only what the world needs now but also the names of ONE Championship’s upcoming shows.

The Asian-based promotions next four shows are scheduled to take place behind closed doors in the city-state of Singapore. The events are set to take place on April 17, and 24, and May 1 and 8.

So far, only the names and dates of the shows have been released, and there has been no official word on any scheduled bouts. Singapore, like the rest of the world, is battling the coronavirus pandemic and recorded 47 new cases on Wednesday, March 18.

The changing global landscape and the fact that Singapore requires those who arrive in the country to self-isolate for 14 days will mean ONE will need to think outside the box when it comes to their matchmaking.

Thankfully, Singapore’s Evolve MMA, one of the premier MMA gyms in South East Asia, is home to a large number of quality fighters, and there are also numerous other MMA gyms in Singapore, who could supply athletes.

The upcoming cards may not feature some of the promotion’s most well-known names, but given the current situation, MMA fans will not be worrying too much about who they see compete, as long as they can see people compete.