ONE: Mark Of Greatness Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

ONE Championship heads to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia this week for what will be the promotions final event of 2019. ONE: Masters Of Greatness is scheduled to take place on Friday, 6 December, inside the capital city’s Axiata Arena.

The prelims for ONE: Mark Of Greatness will begin at 5:00 am (EST) on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the ONE Super App. Starting at 7:30 am (EST) the main card will be streaming free on B/R Live.

The 13-bout show will be headlined by two kickboxing world title bouts and will feature plenty of the company’s rising stars.

Former flyweight kickboxing title challenger Elias Mahmoudi returns to ONE for the first time since his unsuccessful title shot at ONE: Dreams Of Gold. The French-Algerian will take on Thailand’s Lerdsila Phuket Top Team in what promises to be a fascinating Muay Thai duel, which is set headline the preliminary portion of the card.

Here is a breakdown of the critical bouts worth paying attention to.

Two Inaugural Champions Will Be Crowned

The main event of ONE: Masters Of Greatness sees Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao taking on China’s Wang Junguang in the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship bout. Sam-A began 2019 as the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, but after dropping the belt to England’s Johnathan Haggerty at ONE: For Honor, the Thai veteran is now going in search of a new crown.

The 36-year-old will be facing a fighter who at 24 years of age is more than ten years his junior. Wang is considered as one of the world’s top strawweight kickboxers. His ONE debut at ONE: Dawn Of Valor gave fans a glimpse of how good he is. The Chinese fighter dismantled Argentina’s Federico Roma, who he defeated in the opening round, after scoring three knockdowns.

It will be interesting to see how he matches up against a Muay Thai legend. Sam-A is nearing the end of his career but still has a few more major bouts in him.

In the co-main event, Russia’s Alaverdi Ramazanov will clash with China’s Zhang Chenglong for the right to be named ONE’s inaugural Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion. This one looks to be a potential barnstormer. Both men come from Muay Thai backgrounds and are skilled technical strikers. Ramazanov surprised many with his opening-round victory over the of the highly-rated Serbian-American Ognjen Topic at ONE: Dreams Of Gold. The 24-year-old has looked a step ahead of is competition to date, but he faces a real challenge when he locks horns with Zhang.

The 22-year-old has not lost a fight since he arrived at ONE. In his last outing, he scored a stunning first KO win over Australia’s Tyler Hardcastle.

Hometown Hero Looks to End The Year On A High

Malaysia’s Jihin Radzuan will be flying the home nation’s colors this Friday night when she takes on Denice Zamboanga from the Philippines. Radzuan is one of Malaysia’s up and coming mixed martial artists and a genuine prospect in the atomweight division. At just 20 years of age, the Ultimate MMA trained fighter still has a lot of room to grow.

She will start as the favorite against Zamboanga, who will be making her promotional debut. The fact that Filipina trains out of Thailand’s Fairtex Gym is a strong indication that she has not joined ONE to simply make up the numbers. Fairtex fighters can be relied upon to be well drilled and well prepared. It will not be too much of a surprise if the ONE newcomer ends up getting her hand raised at the bouts conclusion.

Mangat Looks To Step Into Flyweight Title Contention

Gurdarshan Mangat has had quite a year since teaming up with ONE Championship. The Indian/Canadian flyweight made his promotional debut in March at ONE: Reign Of Valor, scoring himself a second-round TKO victory over Finland’s Toni Tauru in the process. The 32-year-old followed that win up with a unanimous decision victory over Indonesia’s Abro Fernandes at ONE: Masters Of Destiny.

Mangat now has a chance to boost his stock even higher by defeating Australia’s Reece McLaren, when the pair meet on Friday. McLaren is coming off two straight decision losses, after falling to Kairat Akhmetov and Danny Kingad. The Australian may not be at the very top of the flyweight division, but he still resides in the upper echelon of ONE flyweight fighters.

If Mangat wants to start building towards a run at the flyweight title, then a win over McLaren would be the perfect place to start. ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes will be facing off against the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix winner Demetrious Johnson, and following that bout, the ground will be clear for a new contender to put their hand up.

Main Card:

Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Wang Junguang

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Wang Junguang Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Zhang Chenglong

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Zhang Chenglong Women’s Atomweight: Jihin Radzuan vs. Denice Zamboanga

Jihin Radzuan vs. Denice Zamboanga Welterweight: Agilan Thani vs. Mohammad Karak

Agilan Thani vs. Mohammad Karak Flyweight: Gurdarshan Mangat vs. Reece McLaren



Gurdarshan Mangat vs. Reece McLaren Light Heavyweight Kickboxing: Andrei Stoica vs. Anderson Silva

Andrei Stoica vs. Anderson Silva Strawweight: Ryuto Sawada vs. Bokang Masunyane

