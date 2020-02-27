ONE: King of the Jungle, Full Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













ONE: King of the Jungle is set to down this Friday, February 22, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, the show will be a closed-door event and will not be open to members of the public.

The 11-bout card will feature nine MMA and two Super Series bouts. The Super Series bouts will headline the show.

The preliminary card starts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the ONE Super App at 4:30 AM (EST) 1:30 AM (PST).

To watch the main card, switch to B/R Live at 7:30 AM EST 4:30 AM PST.

In the main-event, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex will put her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line against the USA’s Janet Todd.

The pair have met previously back in February of 2019, where they fought for the then-vacant ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship. Stamp won their first encounter via unanimous decision, but this time around, expect to see a more aggressive Todd.

In the co-main event, Stamp’s compatriot, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Australia’s Rocky Ogden will duke it out for the right to claim the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Sam-A is a Muay Thai legend, but the fresh-faced Ogden, who is 16 years the junior of his Thai opponent, will bring to the ONE circle aggression and dynamism that could unsettle the Thai.

Here is the full line up for ONE: King of the Jungle

Main Card:

Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship: Stamp Fairtex vs. Janet Todd

Stamp Fairtex vs. Janet Todd Muay Thai Strawweight World Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Rocky Ogden

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Rocky Ogden Lightweight: Amir Khan vs. Kimihiro Eto

Amir Khan vs. Kimihiro Eto Welterweight: Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Sherif Mohamed

Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Sherif Mohamed Strawweight: Tiffany Teo vs. Ayaka Miura

Prelims:

Atomweight: Mei Yamaguchi vs. Denice Zamboanga

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Denice Zamboanga Bantamweight: Try Worthen vs. Mark Fairtex Abelardo

Try Worthen vs. Mark Fairtex Abelardo Featherweight: Shannon Wiratchai vs. Honorio Banario

Shannon Wiratchai vs. Honorio Banario Atomweight: Ritu Phogat vs. Wu Chaio Chen

Ritu Phogat vs. Wu Chaio Chen Welterweight: Murad Ramazanov vs. Bae Myung Ho

Murad Ramazanov vs. Bae Myung Ho Bantamweight:Radeem Rahman vs. Jeff Chan