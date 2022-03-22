Barrington Patterson, a heralded pioneer of mixed martial arts and former kickboxing champion has passed away at the age of 56, after a suspected heart attack this week.

Patterson, who was nicknamed ‘One-Eyed Baz’ after an accident in his childhood left him with one eye after his sister threw a can at him, was born in Coventry, England in 1965, and grew up in Handsworth, England.

Patterson, a famed Kickboxer who amassed an even 4-4 record from 8 professional fight, competed under the It’s Showtime banner, and even competed professionally against currency Kyiv mayor, and former heavyweight boxing world champion, Vitali Klitschko.

A pioneer of combat sports, Patterson also competed under the Cage Warriors banner back in 2005, landing a first round win over Marc Emmanuel – resulting in an infamous riot within the crowd at the SkyDome Arena in Coventry, resulting in the evacuation of 3,000 spectators and attendees by responding police.

Barrington Patterson once competed for a professional Kickboxing world championship

Patterson was the subject in an episode of British television series, Danny Dyer’s Deadliest men back in 2008, with Dyer describing Patterson as an entirely intimidating individual, with the filming taking place in Coventry and revolving around Patterson’s final mixed martial arts fight against Bob Schrijber.

Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping was among many who issued an outpouring of emotion after the news of Patterson’s passing was shared by his partner today.



“No way!” Michael Bisping replied to a tweet posted by former boxing champion, Frank Bruno. “I’m in shock @frankbrunoboxer. F*ck, I’m gutted. My deepest condolences to his (Barrington Patterson) friends and family. It was an honor to share the ring with him once. RIP (praying hands emoji).”

Championship side, Birmingham City also issued their thoughts on the passing of Patterson.



“The Club (Birmingham City) are saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong Bluenose, Barrington Patterson,” Birmingham City FC tweeted. “All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May you rest in peace, Baz. (blue heart emoji).”

