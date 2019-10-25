ONE: Dawn Of Valor Results – Abbasov Captures Welterweight Crown

Spread the word!













ONE: Dawn Of Valor went down today (Fri. October 25, 2019) inside Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Two title bouts headlined the 14-bout card with both the ONE Welterweight World Championship and the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line.

In the main-event Sweeden’s Zebaztian Kadestam defended his welterweight strap against Kyrgyzstan’s Kiamrian Abbasov. While in the co-main event two Dutch strikers collided when Nieky Holzken attempted to capture the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship from compatriot Regian Eersel

Former UFC bantamweight John Linekar made his debut as did former Bellator fighter Johnny Nunez.

Check out LowKickMMA’s ONE: Dawn Of Valor results below.

Main Card:

Kiamrian Abbasov def. Zebaztian Kadestam via unanimous decision

Regian Eersel def. Nieky Holzken via unanimous decision

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Bozhena Antoniyar via unanimous decision

Wang Junguang def. Federico Roma via RD1 TKO (2:59)

John Lineker def. Muin Gafurov via unanimous decision

Mark Fairtex Abelardo def. Ayideng Jumayi via unanimous decision

Eko Roni Saputra def. Kaji Ebin via referee stoppage due to injury

Prelims: