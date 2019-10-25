ONE: Dawn Of Valor Results – Abbasov Captures Welterweight Crown

ONE: Dawn Of Valor went down today (Fri. October 25, 2019) inside Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Two title bouts headlined the 14-bout card with both the ONE Welterweight World Championship and the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line.
In the main-event Sweeden’s Zebaztian Kadestam defended his welterweight strap against Kyrgyzstan’s Kiamrian Abbasov. While in the co-main event two Dutch strikers collided when Nieky Holzken attempted to capture the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship from compatriot Regian Eersel
Former UFC bantamweight John Linekar made his debut as did former Bellator fighter Johnny Nunez.
Check out LowKickMMA’s ONE: Dawn Of Valor results below.
Main Card:
- Kiamrian Abbasov def. Zebaztian Kadestam via unanimous decision
- Regian Eersel def. Nieky Holzken via unanimous decision
- Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Bozhena Antoniyar via unanimous decision
- Wang Junguang def. Federico Roma via RD1 TKO (2:59)
- John Lineker def. Muin Gafurov via unanimous decision
- Mark Fairtex Abelardo def. Ayideng Jumayi via unanimous decision
- Eko Roni Saputra def. Kaji Ebin via referee stoppage due to injury
Prelims:
- Stefer Rahardian def. Adrian Mattheis via unanimous decision
- Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu vs. Antonio Caruso via unanimous decision
- Abro Fernandes def. Rudy Agustian via unanimous decision
- Kazuki Tokudome def. Johnny Nunez via unanimous decision
- Elipitua Siregar def. Egi Rozten via RD1 submission ( rear-naked-choke,2:00)
- Taiki Naito def. Alexi Serepisos via RD3 TKO (2:45)
- Adi Paryanto def. Angelo Bimoadji via RD1 TKO (1:04)
- ONE: Dreams Of Gold Results: Ennahachi Dethrones Academy
- Exclusive: Algeria’s Brice Delval Set For The Biggest Night Of His Career At ONE: Immortal Triumph
- Demetrious Johnson Dominates Danny Kingad To Win ONE Flyweight Grand Prix