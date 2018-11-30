ONE Championship Signs ‘Sexyama’ To Contract

ONE Championship has announced the signing of 43-year-old UFC veteran Yoshihiro Akiyama.

The fan-favorite fighter did as well when he posted a photo on Instagram with ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong today:

“Sexyama” has not fought since November of 2015 when he dropped a split decision to Alberto Mina at a UFC event in Seoul, South Korea. During his time with the UFC, he racked up a 2-5 record. He earned wins over the likes of Alan Belcher and Amir Sadollah. However, Akiyama was defeated by fighters such as Jake Shields, Vitor Belfort, and Michael Bisping.

In Korea, “Sexyama” has made quite the reputation for himself outside of the cage. He is known as Choo Sung-hoon and has made several appearances on popular reality shows. He was even the celebrity dad in The Return of Superman.

Throughout his combat sports career, Akiyama has represented both the countries of South Korea and Japan in judo competition. Having fought in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions, Akiyama is still undecided on where he’ll fight with ONE.

ONE has now inked yet another high-profile fighter to go along with the likes of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and Miesha Tate.

The organization wants to break out as one of the premier mixed martial arts (MMA) promotions in the world, and they’ve done a tremendous job of doing so thus far.