ONE Championship Release Mobile Game ‘ONE Fantasy’ On ONE Super App

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has recently announced the release of ‘ONE Fantasy’, a martial arts game that will allow MMA fans to get even closer to the action.

The game will be available to Android and iOS users via the ONE Super App. The first event that the app will be live for will be ONE: Century. The blockbuster two-part card is set to take place on 12 October in Tokyo, Japan.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of ONE Fantasy, the world’s largest martial arts game, for our millions of fans so that they can showcase their deep knowledge and skills about our ONE Championship athletes, and martial arts in general,” ONE Chairman and CEO Shatri Sityodtong said in a press release.

“Delighting our fans is at the core of what we do, and we will continue to find ways to engage with fans and bring them closer to our ONE Championship athletes – both in and out of the Circle.”

Players will be given 100 credits to select their team. The scoring system is relatively straight forward. If a player’s chosen fighter wins, points will be given. Extra points will also be earned if the selected fighter wins via stoppage. The higher a fighter is ranked on a players team, the more points they will receive if victorious.

The app will rank all participating players regardless of the country they are playing from. It may also help settle arguments among friends concerning just who is the ONE expert in their group.

A full ‘How To Play” guide is currently available on the app.

ONE: Century will be screened live to US audiences on the TNT network on 12 Oct starting at 11 pm (ET)