ONE Championship is teaming with up Russian promotions, Russian Cagefighting Championship (RCC), and Fair Fight Promotion (FFP) to produce a series of co-branded events.

The first of these events, Road to ONE, will take place on Sat. Nov. 28. Fighters will compete for a contract with the Singapore-based promotion. The events will be live-streamed on the ONE Super App. The idea behind this new collaboration seems to be creating a feeder league for ONE, in which they will gain access to possible future stars from Russia. So far, the company has not announced any more partnerships or upcoming events, but it seems to be a case of watch this space.

It has been a tough year for ONE, with Covid-19 effectively them down for a good portion of 2020. However the company seems to be bouncing back with new signings as well as being able to stage events in Singapore. Hopefully this points to ONE having a huge year in 2021.

What do you make of this news?