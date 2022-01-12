Singapore-based professional mixed martial arts and kickboxing promotion, ONE Championship, led by Chatri Sityodtong, will reportedly incorporate a new bonus system for future events, which will see fighters earn a $50,000 bonus for displaying “gameness’.

Per an initial report from South China Morning Post reporter, Nicolas Atkin, Sityodtong will offer at least one fighter, and a maximum of five fighters a bonus of $50,000 per event to those of whom show “gameness” during their respective fights.

The first bonuses dished out by the ONE Championship organizational leader went to lightweight duo, Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev and Timofey Nastyufkin following their ONE Championship: Winter Warriors clash back in December where the latter suffered a third round knockout defeat.

With Arslanaliev and Nastyufkin both earning a $50,000 bonus for displaying “gameness”, the bout also earned the ONE Championship Fight of the Year award for 2021.

In order to qualify for the “gameness” bonus, competing to secure a finish throughout the fight will serve as the most important criteria to secure the $50,00 bonus from Sityodtong.

Along with this latest bonus incorporation, Sityodtong announced a slew of high-profile fights in the coming month for ONE Championship during his appearance on The MMA Hour – including the rebooking of the mixed rules showdown between Demetrious Johnson, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon which is now expected to take place in late March.

ONE Championship were forced to abandon plans to pair Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang late last year

Andrea Lee, the promotion’s atomweight champion will also defend her title on the same card: ONE X, taking on Stamp Fairtex. Adriano Moraes will also compete at the event against Yuya Wakamatsu in a title showdown.

On February 11. at ONE: Bad Blood, bantamweight champion, Bibiano Fernandes is expected to tackle title challenger and UFC alum, John Lineker.

