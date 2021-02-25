ONE Championship has unveiled the lineup for its ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix. The eight-woman tournament kicks-off on May 28, with the winner earning herself a title shot against the division’s current champion Angela Lee.

The lineup consists of an eclectic mix of fighters from different nations and various martial art backgrounds. The stand-out name that will generate massive interest from the ONE fanbase is South Korea’s Seo Hee Ham. The 33-year-old former RIZIN Super Atomweight Champion has not lost since 2017 and will be the most experienced fighter in the lineup. In terms of picking favorites Ham will start as one of the top contenders to earn a shot at Lee’s atomweight crown.

Ham will be making her promotional debut in the Grand Prix, and she will not be the only newcomer to one participating. The USA’s Alyse Anderson has made a name for herself competing under the Invicta’s banner, and she has now set her sights on capturing the ONE atomweight strap.

One fighter that fans will want to keep an eye on is Japan’s Itsuki Hirata. The 21-year-old is undefeated, with her record standing at 7-0, and is one of the rising stars of ONE’s atomweight division. A strong grappler, owing to her judo background, Hirata comes into this tournament riding a wave of confidence. The matchups for the first round are set to be released in the near future.

The full lineup is listed below.

Denice Zamboanga (8-0)

Meng Bo (17-5)

Stamp Fairtex (5-1)

Alyse Anderson (5-1)

Itsuki Hirata (7-0)

Alyona Rassohyna (13-4)

Ritu Phogat (4-0)

Seo Hee Ham (23-8)