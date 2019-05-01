ONE Announcer: UFC ‘Not How True Martial Artists Act’

ONE announcer Michael Schiavello is not a fan of how a lot of fighters in the UFC conduct themselves.

Some of the bigger names to have come out of the promotion, such as Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen, made a name for themselves off of their witty antics and brash comments. According to Schiavello, who recently spoke to Sherdog, this is not how “true martial artists” act:

“The name calling, the crazy stunts, throwing things through windows [and] at each other, threatening each other on Twitter,” Schiavello said. “That’s how you sell PPVs to a largely western audience, which is sad.

“Are a lot of the UFC guys fighters or martial artists? There’s a difference between the two. That’s not how true martial artists act. That’s how fighters act.”

Oftentimes, trash talk can go too far, resulting in some truly dire consequences. Immediately the issues between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor come to mind. McGregor spent weeks talking smack about the UFC lightweight champion’s country, family, and religion.

After Khabib choked the Irishman out at UFC 229, the action didn’t stop there. “The Eagle” hopped the Octagon and attacked McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. This sparked a huge team vs. team brawl inside and outside of the Octagon. The incident was certainly not a good look on the UFC, or the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) overall.