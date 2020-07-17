ONE Announces Full Card For ONE: No Surrender

The full card for ONE Championship’s return, ONE: No Surrender, is out, and with just a handful of fights taking place, it will be a short and sweet return for the Singapore promotion.

The six-fight event is set to go down on Fri. July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand, and while it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for it in quality. It is a card that should appeal to stand-up fans, and will feature four Thai vs. Thai ONE Super Series bouts.

Generally, the promotion prefers to match its Thai stars with non-Thai fighters. However,with Covid-19 making international travel difficult, ONE has gone ahead and paired several huge names together.

In the main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his flyweight Muay Thai crown against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. Before those two face-off, Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will defend his featherweight Muay Thai crown against the legendary Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex in the co-main event.

Two fighters making their promotional debuts at ONE: No Surrender are Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superlek Kiatmoo9. The pair will be familiar to kickboxing fans with both men having racked up numerous trophies during their time in the sport and are considered two of the world’s top lightweights. The ONE debutants will face off against one another in a kickboxing contest in a matchup that will be a sure ‘Fight of the Night’ contender.

In terms of MMA bouts, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex will look to push her MMA undefeated streak out to five when she takes on compatriot. Sunisa Srisen while Mark Abelardo welcomes Brazil’s Fabrício Andrade to ONE when the pair meet in a catchweight bout.

Opening the show will be two contenders for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown, with Panpayak Jitmuangnon clashing with Superlek Kiatmoo9. It is a fight that would easily be at the top of the card on most other nights, and the fact it is opening the event shows the depth of stand-up matches that will be on display at ONE: No Surrender.

Full Card

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (C) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (C) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (C) vs. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (C) vs. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex Featherweight Kickboxing: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Superbon Banchamek

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Superbon Banchamek Atomweight: Stamp Fairtex vs. SunisaSrisen

Stamp Fairtex vs. SunisaSrisen Catchweight (147lbs): Mark Abelardo vs. Fabrício Andrade

Mark Abelardo vs. Fabrício Andrade Flyweight Muay Thai: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9

What do you think of this lineup?