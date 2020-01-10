ONE: A New Tomorrow Results: Rodtang Stops Haggerty

Spread the word!













ONE Championship’s first show of 2020 went down today Fri. 10 January, 2019, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

A ONE Super Series Bantamweight headlined the 12-bout card. Defending champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon took on England’s Jonathan Haggerty, with the Englishman looking to avenge his 2019 defeat to the Thai.

In the co-main event, Rodtang’s compatriot Stamp Fairtex squared off against India’s Puja Tomar in an MMA atomweight encounter. Stamp, who currently holds the ONE Super Series atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, is coming after Angela Lee’s strap in 2020 and was looking to kick off the year with a win.

Here are the full results from ONE: A New Tomorrow

Main Card:

ONE Muay Thai Flyweight World Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jonathan Haggerty via RD3 TKO

Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jonathan Haggerty via RD3 TKO Atomweight: Stamp Fairtex def. Puja Tomar via RD1 TKO

Stamp Fairtex def. Puja Tomar via RD1 TKO Muay Thai Bantamweight: Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai def. Kenta Yamada via Unanimous Decision

Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai def. Kenta Yamada via Unanimous Decision Featherweight: Thanh Le vs. Ryogo Takahashi via RD1 KO

Thanh Le vs. Ryogo Takahashi via RD1 KO Muay Thai Bantamweight: Liam Harrison def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud via RD1 KO

Prelims: