ONE: A New Tomorrow Results: Rodtang Stops Haggerty

ONE Championship’s first show of 2020 went down today Fri. 10 January, 2019, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
A ONE Super Series Bantamweight headlined the 12-bout card. Defending champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon took on England’s Jonathan Haggerty, with the Englishman looking to avenge his 2019 defeat to the Thai.
In the co-main event, Rodtang’s compatriot Stamp Fairtex squared off against India’s Puja Tomar in an MMA atomweight encounter. Stamp, who currently holds the ONE Super Series atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, is coming after Angela Lee’s strap in 2020 and was looking to kick off the year with a win.
Here are the full results from ONE: A New Tomorrow
Main Card:
- ONE Muay Thai Flyweight World Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jonathan Haggerty via RD3 TKO
- Atomweight: Stamp Fairtex def. Puja Tomar via RD1 TKO
- Muay Thai Bantamweight: Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai def. Kenta Yamada via Unanimous Decision
- Featherweight: Thanh Le vs. Ryogo Takahashi via RD1 KO
- Muay Thai Bantamweight: Liam Harrison def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud via RD1 KO
Prelims:
- Muay Thai Bantamweight: Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Brice Delval via Split Decision
- Welterweight: Raimond Magomedaliev def. Joey Pierotti via RD1 Submission
- Kickboxing Bantamweight: Adam Noi def. Victor Pinto via Unanimous Decision
- Featherweight: Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg def. Ma Jia Wen via RD1 KO
- Muay Thai Bantamweight: Mehdi Zatout def. Han Zi Hao via Split Decision
- Women’s Strawweight: Ayaka Miura def. Maira Mazar via RD2 Submission
- Featherweight: Roel Rosauro def. Yohan Mulia Legowo via Unanimous Decision