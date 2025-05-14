Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2- Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 in London on Saturday, 19th July 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 Date : Sat, July 19, 2025

: Sat, July 19, 2025 Location : Wembley Stadium, London, UK

: Wembley Stadium, London, UK Broadcast : DAZN PPV

: DAZN PPV Broadcast in the UK: DAZN PPV

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 Full fight card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2; For Usyk’s WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles and Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title

* The full fight card has yet to be revealed.

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 Tale of the Tape

Name: Oleksandr Usyk Daniel Dubois Country: Ukraine United Kingdom Age: 38 27 Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) 6 ft 5 in (196 cm) Weight: Heavyweight Heavyweight Reach: 78 in (198 cm) 78 in (198 cm)

Start date and time

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 is taking place on the 19th of July, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Fight times are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near London or plan to attend Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 at Wembley Stadium, tickets will be available here.

PPV price and Live streams

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 is Live on DAZN PPV and the event will also be live on DAZN PPV in the UK.

What is Next after Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2?

The next boxing event that follows Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 is Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 12th in Las Vegas.