Video: Oleksandr Usyk reacts to tyson fury’s shocking third-Round knockdown against Francis Ngannou

Oleksandr Usyk had a vision of tens of millions of dollars going down the drain while watching Tyson Fury’s scrap with Francis Ngannou in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Usky, the reigning WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight world champion, was in attendance at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to take in the crossover clash between WBC titleholder Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou. Though only a spectator on the night, Usky’s presence at the event was just as much business as it was pleasure.

After months of negotiations, a long-awaited bout between Fury and Usky appears to be on tap for early 2024, but those plans nearly went up in smoke when Ngannou blasted ‘The Gypsy King’ with a counter-left that sent him crashing to the canvas. It was a moment that had onlookers stunned, including Usky, who couldn’t hide his look of concern moments after the shocking knockdown.

This was Oleksandr Usyk's reaction when Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury! 😳#BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/ymUzxYAMZC — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 29, 2023

Oleksandr Usyk’s Fight with Tyson Fury Moved to 2024

Fortunately, for Usky, Tyson Fury was able to answer the ten-count and stormed back, securing a split decision win over Ngannou, though the result did come with a fair amount of controversy. But that’s pretty much par for the course in the sport of boxing.

With Fury coming out on top, his title unification clash with Oleksandr Usyk is alive and well. However, fight fans will have to wait a bit longer than the previously announced December 23 date. According to boxing promoter Frank Warren, the bout will be moved to early next year, ensuring ‘The Gypsy King’ has enough time to heal and prepare for the contest.

“Tyson can’t be going into a camp after a tough fight like that. That’s eight weeks away. He needs at least a bit of time to get himself, his body, back into shape. Let it heal. Then get into a camp. It will be on early next year,” Warren explained.”‘Riyadh season’ finishes in March, so [Fury-Usyk] could take place up until March.”