Oleksandr Usyk Envisions Post-Fight Friendship with Tyson Fury: Beer and Ranching

Oleksandr Usyk believes he and Tyson Fury will become great friends in their twilight years.

But first, two of the best heavyweight boxers in the sport’s history will square off for the second time in 2024. Returning to Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Usyk will put his WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight world titles on the line in one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history.

In May, Usyk scored a stunning split decision over Fury, handing ‘The Gypsy King’ the first loss of his illustrious career. On December 21, Fury will look to even the series and take the trio of titles back home with him to the UK.

Ahead of their anticipated encounter, Usyk suggested that someday when their days of fighting are far behind them, the two heavyweight warriors will get together and reminisce about their days competing against one another over a few beers.

“These are memories that when we are going to get old, when we are going to be two old men,” Uysk told TNT Sports. “He will come to Ukraine to my ranch. We’re going to be drinking beer. and he will say, “Remember how you beat me twice?”

Will Fury suffer his second loss, or will he take Oleksandr Usyk’s ‘O’ and his gold?

Usyk goes into Saturday’s scrap with a spotless 22-0 record including 14 knockouts. Before scoring the biggest win of his career against Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian picked up victories over Derek Chisora and Daniel Dubois and earned back-to-back Ws against Anthony Joshua.

As for Fury, the big man is coming off the first loss of his career, ending his 35-fight unbeaten streak, including 34 wins and one draw.