Oleksandr Usyk Blasts Daniel Dubois into Oblivion with Brutal Fifth-Round KO – Usyk vs. Dubois 2 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Oleksandr Usyk further solidified his status as the greatest heavyweight boxer on the planet, securing a vicious fifth-round stoppage against Daniel Dubois in their highly anticipated rematch on Saturday night.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Usyk’s footwork and speed would be a problem for Dubois. Still, the London native was more than game, and even mounted a bit of a comeback in the third round after surrendering the first two to Usyk. However, things took a drastic turn for the worse in the fourth.

After having his way with Dubois and rocking the defending IBF heavyweight champion just before the fourth-round bell, Usyk went headhunting in the fifth. With less than two minutes to go in the stanza, Usyk connected with a left-right combination that sent the big man crashing to the canvas.

Dubois answered the count but was quickly met with a devastating left hook that sent him to the mat for the second and final time.

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Daniel Dubois via TKO (left hook) at 1:52 of Round 5. 

Check Out Highlights From Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2:

