Oktagon 86: Materla vs. Jungwirth – Full Results and Highlights

Oktagon MMA heads to the Enea Arena in Szczecin, Poland, for a loaded Oktagon 86 card headlined by a special “stand and bang” rules bout.

Stepping into the main event spotlight, hometown hero and perennial finisher Michał Materla looked to add another highlight-reel KO to his resume against another fighter known for putting his opponents’ lights out — Christian Jungwirth.

Also in action is former KSW titleholder Tomasz Narkun, who meets veteran sensation Alexander Poppeck in the evening’s co-main event.

Ex-welterweight champion Ion Surdu also makes his return to the cage, determined to regain the crown he lost on the scale last fall. But to do it, he’ll first have to go through Amiran Gogoladze, who has yet to be defeated under the Oktagon MMA banner.

Oktagon 86 Main Card

Michał Materla vs. Christian Jungwirth

Tomasz Narkun vs. Alexander Poppeck

Ion Surdu vs. Amiran Gogoladze

Mateusz Janur vs. Robin Roos

Michał Piwowarski vs. Timo Feucht

Jonatan Kujawa vs. Henrique Madureira

Oktagon 86 Preliminary Card

Łukasz Rajewski vs. Jan Stanovský

Kacper Frątczak def. Zoran Solaja via TKO (strikes) at 2:39 of Round 3.

🤯 WHAT A COMEBACK!



After being two rounds down, Kacper Frątczak 🇵🇱 rallied to stop Zoran Solaja at middleweight #OKTAGON86



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/8LwqzKOf3x — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 11, 2026

Natan Niewiadomski def. Patrick Spirk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:08 of Round 1.

💥 ANOTHER FINISH!



Natan Niewiadomski 🇵🇱 moves to 3-0 by submitting Patrick Spirk during the very first round.



He’s an excited addition to the welterweight division #OKTAGON86



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/oZutgYmVgx — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 11, 2026

Lukáš Chotěnovský def. Michał Hawro via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:14 of Round 3.

Niamh Kinehan def. Emilia Czerwińska by TKO (strikes) 4:48 of Round 3.