Oktagon 86: Materla vs. Jungwirth – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Oktagon 86: Materla vs. Jungwirth - Full Results and Highlights

Oktagon MMA heads to the Enea Arena in Szczecin, Poland, for a loaded Oktagon 86 card headlined by a special “stand and bang” rules bout.

Stepping into the main event spotlight, hometown hero and perennial finisher Michał Materla looked to add another highlight-reel KO to his resume against another fighter known for putting his opponents’ lights out — Christian Jungwirth.

Also in action is former KSW titleholder Tomasz Narkun, who meets veteran sensation Alexander Poppeck in the evening’s co-main event.

Ex-welterweight champion Ion Surdu also makes his return to the cage, determined to regain the crown he lost on the scale last fall. But to do it, he’ll first have to go through Amiran Gogoladze, who has yet to be defeated under the Oktagon MMA banner.

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Oktagon 86 Main Card

  • Michał Materla vs. Christian Jungwirth
  • Tomasz Narkun vs. Alexander Poppeck
  • Ion Surdu vs. Amiran Gogoladze
  • Mateusz Janur vs. Robin Roos
  • Michał Piwowarski vs. Timo Feucht
  • Jonatan Kujawa vs. Henrique Madureira

Oktagon 86 Preliminary Card

  • Łukasz Rajewski vs. Jan Stanovský
  • Kacper Frątczak def. Zoran Solaja via TKO (strikes) at 2:39 of Round 3.

  • Natan Niewiadomski def. Patrick Spirk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:08 of Round 1.
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  • Lukáš Chotěnovský def. Michał Hawro via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:14 of Round 3.
  • Niamh Kinehan def. Emilia Czerwińska by TKO (strikes) 4:48 of Round 3.
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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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