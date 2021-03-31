The official poster for UFC Vegas 24 featuring a middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum has been released.

Whittaker was originally set to take on Paulo Costa at the Fight Night event taking place April 17. However, Costa had to pull out earlier this month due to illness.

Luckily for Whittaker as well as combat sports fans, he will still be competing as he will take on Gastelum on short notice instead. And the UFC released the official poster for the event on Tuesday.

You can view it below:

As stated in the caption, it’s a fight that is two years in the making.

The pair were initially supposed to collide in February 2019 for the middleweight title only for Whittaker to pull out following the weigh-ins.

Whittaker would return later that year and go on to lose his middleweight title after getting knocked out by Israel Adesanya. Whittaker has since bounced back with back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier.

Gastelum would also lose to Adesanya following a five-round war that saw the latter win the interim title and go on to face Whittaker. Gastelum would lose a further two fights to Till and Jack Hermansson before returning to the win column against Ian Heinisch last month.

The winner of this fight could very well go on to get a rematch with Adesanya.

What do you think of the poster? And who do you think wins?