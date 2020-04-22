OFFICIAL | Bellator 244 Postponed

Spread the word!













Bellator 244 has been officially postponed. The MMA promotion released a statement to press last night confirming the card will no longer take place on June 6.

The Bellator event was set to be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between former 155lb champion Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson. Darrion Caldwell and A.J. McKee were also set to face off in the featherweight grand prix semi-final.

On Tuesday Bellator released the following statement that explained why it’s June 6 had been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, it read.

“Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state and local government mandates, Bellator MMA officials today have announced that Bellator 244, originally scheduled to take place on June 6 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., has been postponed.

“The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the event as soon as possible.

“As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time.”

Bellator and its President Scott Coker continue to take a safety-first approach when dealing with this ongoing global crisis. So far, they have postponed five shows. Coker has received praise for his approach and for ensuring fighters/staff are compensated during these tough times.

Is Bellator right to postpone it’s show on June 6?