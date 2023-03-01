UFC debutant Nurullo Aliev robbed following UFC Vegas 70 win

UFC lightweight Nurullo Aliev was robbed following his promotional debut last weekend in Las Vegas.

Following his win last weekend against Rafael Alves as part of the UFC Vegas 70 card, Aliev and his team had belongings stolen from them. In a story first reported by AgFight, the 23-year-old and company found their car with its window smashed and money, documentation, and electronic devices missing.

While the suspects have not been caught, a car linked to them had been found, but none of the stolen belongings were found.

What’s next for Nurullo Aliev?

Following a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series, Aliev was matched up with the experienced Alves for his first fight in the UFC. Although Aliev was deducted a point in the 1st round for biting the fingers of Alves, he would be awarded a majority decision victory, taking his record to 9-0.

The ‘Tajik Eagle’ has now entered the deep waters of the lightweight division, arguably the most competitive in the UFC, but Aliev is up for the test and is motivated to represent his country of Tajikistan.

“So once I got him [Rafael Alves] I realized that this is going to be a good test for me“, Aliev said. “I only want to fight the top people in the division. I’m pretty sure that he easily could be in the top 15.“

“I’m young, I’m hungry, I want to make sure to make my country famous, and I’m only [23]. “Usually people that are my age in my country, they’re partying every day. And I’m away from my home, I’m training, I only see my family for about two months out of the year. Other than that, I’m here and this is what I do.” (H/T MMAFighting)

