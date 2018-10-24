NSAC Votes To Release Half Of Khabib’s UFC 229 Pay

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) convened for a hearing today (October 24, 2018) to decide the next steps in the punishment for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 brawl. Part of their decision was to release half of Khabib’s UFC 229 pay.

The bitter rivals engaged in a bizarre, controversial post-fight melee after ‘The Eagle’ submitted McGregor in their anticipated main event on October 6. Three of Khabib’s teammates were supposedly arrested for their parts, but released when McGregor refused to press charges.

As for undefeated champion Nurmagomedov, his $2 million purse was withheld pending the NSAC’s ongoing investigation of the brawl. McGregor was paid, but a complaint was raised about both men and addressed today. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the NSAC voted to release $1 million of Khabib’s $2 million purse:

NSAC votes unanimously to release $1 million of Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse. The other $1 million will continue to be withheld, pending its ongoing investigation. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 24, 2018

The brawl has dominated MMA headlines ever since it took place. Khabib’s teammates who fought McGregor were supposedly cut from the UFC. This lead to Khabib stating he would also leave the promotion, although that situation has since calmed.

However, he’s still very much under the jurisdiction of the NSAC. A significant suspension is most likely coming soon for the dominant UFC champion.

For now, the fighters are just temporarily suspended. A resolution to the messy scene is supposed to come at December’s scheduled NSAC hearing.