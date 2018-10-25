NSAC Chief Blames Managers For UFC 229 Post-Fight Brawl

The Nevada State Athletic Commission’s (NSAC) executive director believes both fighters’ managers are just as responsible as the fighters for the UFC 229 brawl.

The NSAC held a hearing earlier today regarding Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s temporary suspensions being extended. The champ also got half of his $2 million payday released.

After the hearing, commision chief Bob Bennett laid at least partial blame at the feet of the fighters managers. However, Bennett stopped short of naming the reps.

“You should know that the Nevada State Athletic Commission made a concerted effort on two independent occasions to speak with both managers of both fighters and tell them, ‘Listen, we don’t want any problems during the ceremonial weigh-in and at the end of the fight,’” Bennett told MMAjunkie. “I specifically spoke with them. “We didn’t want to be in a position that we’re in today had they would have managed their fighters in a professional manner. Unfortunately, they didn’t take heed to my comments, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Watch NSAC chief give his thoughts about culpability here:

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

Bennett did not speculate on the potential outcome of complaints against the fighters.

However, documents are currently being drafted by the Nevada attorney general’s office, which represents the commission in disciplinary matters.