Former UFC double champion ‘does not understand’ how can Arman Tsarukyan miss next title shot

A former UFC double champion will be in absolute shock if the number one-ranked 155-pounder Arman Tsarukyan does not get to fight champion Ilia Topuria next.

Tsarukyan most recently defended his top spot by submitting Dan Hooker in round two of the UFC Qatar headliner, after which he called out ‘El Matador.’ However, Topuria has no interest in this fight. In a recent interview, the Georgian-Spaniard has said that he wants to fight Paddy Pimblett, or move up to 170-pounds to fight Islam Makhachev, or have a catchweight bout with Makhachev for the pound-for-pound spot.

Ahalkalakets’ recently spoke to Daniel Cormier about his plans. The Armenian wants to fight for the title next, and if Topuria does not want the fight, Tsarukyan has urged him to vacate. ‘DC’ hopes ‘Ahalkalakets’ gets the title shot as he was the number one contender when the year began, and so is he now:

“I hope you get this title fight… You were the No. 1 contender in January. You’re the No. 1 contender today. If you’re not fighting for the title, I don’t understand. I really don’t understand how anyone can be above you, especially with how competitive and how good a fight it would be between you and Ilia Topuria.

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below:

‼️DC doesn’t see how Arman Doesn’t get the next title shot



“You were the #1 contender in January. You’re the #1 contender today. If you’re not fighting for the title, I don’t understand”



via @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/22oj3Akp6q — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 25, 2025

Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan didn’t face off after UFC Qatar

This past weekend, at UFC Qatar, Ilia Touria was present cageside to corner his brother Aleksandre, who fought on the prelims.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker was the fight night’s headliner. After Tsarukyan submitted Hooker in round two, he called out Topuria for a face-off. However, ‘El Matador’ did not step inside the octagon.



During the same interview with Daniel Cormier, posted above, Tsarukyan said Topuria did not want to face off as he is scared and is looking for easy fights, before a potential welterweight move:

“Because he does wanna fight me, he’s scared of me. He knows why I should take a dangerous fight with Arman… It’s easier to beat Paddy Pimblett… He is thinking of easy fights, making good money.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below: