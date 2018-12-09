Nick Diaz’s UFC Return Confirmed By Dana White

Nick Diaz’s UFC return has been confirmed by UFC President Dana White when asked about it at the UFC 231 post-fight press conference. Just last month it was reported that Diaz would fight Jorge Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view event. White made it known that this is the fight that they have made.

He also wondered as to why it has yet to be officially announced by the UFC as that is a big fight. This is due to the fact that Diaz is one of the biggest stars that the promotion has right now.

Masvidal has been out of action since he lost a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson at UFC 21. He has lost his last two fights in the Octagon after having a three-fight win streak.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his bout with Anderson Silva in January 2015. This fight was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.

“As far as I know sitting right here right now, that fight’s on. As far as I know, that fight is on, White stated. “Unless something happened since Tuesday, which is very possible, it’s on.”

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

