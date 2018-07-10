Nick Diaz Hit With Another Felony Charge

Nick Diaz’s legal issues are far from over.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office hit Diaz with another felony charge today (Tues., July 10, 2018) after filing an amended complaint. This now includes a felony count of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation and a charge of felony battery domestic violence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

MMA Junkie obtained a comment from Diaz’s lawyer, Ross Goodman, who admitted he was surprised the state filed the amended complaint, but is confident in Diaz’s case going forward:

“We were surprised that the state filed an amended complaint in court this morning given that there is no new evidence that would warrant adding charges,” Goodman said. “Regardless, we are confident that that truth will come to light vindicating Mr. Diaz after a thorough cross-examination exposing inconsistent and contradictory allegations.”

Diaz was arrested on May 24th after allegedly assaulting a female. He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony domestic battery. Diaz was later released after posting $18,000 bail.

The UFC has since frozen the Stockton native’s contract and will take action once the legal proceedings are complete.