Nick Diaz is super confident heading into his first fight in more than five years.

The former Strikeforce champion hasn’t been seen in action since dropping to a decision defeat against Anderson Silva back in 2015.

After much chatter about his impending return to the Octagon, Diaz is finally has a date and opponent for his comeback. The MMA icon will square off against Robbie Lawler in an eagerly anticipated rematch 17 years in the making.

For anyone who doesn’t remember, Diaz and Lawler first squared off at UFC 47 in April 2004. The Stockton, California native famously picked up a one-punch knockout win after two rounds of war.

Their rematch will be only the second non-title, non-main event fight in UFC history to be set for five rounds. Nate Diaz was involved in the first when he went toe-to-toe with Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this year.

Ahead of his comeback, Diaz warned his opponent that he is “much more dangerous” than he was the first time they fought.

“I’m actually way more of a dangerous fighter than I was when I fought Robbie Lawler the first time,” Diaz said. “I’m going to be really unstoppable having made the right decisions.

Diaz is confident he’ll make it 2-0 against ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler on September 25.

“I’m going to beat Robbie again,” Diaz said.

Do you think Nick Diaz will return with a win at UFC 266?