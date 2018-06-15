Nicco Montano Targeting Fall Title Defense Against Valentina Shevchenko

The UFC women’s flyweight title may finally be defended for the first time in the coming months.

After winning the 125-pound title with a decision victory over Roxanne Modafferi last December at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 26 Finale, champion Nicco Montano has yet to defend the title due to various injuries.

Yesterday (June 14, 2018), however, she took to her official Instagram account recently to express her interest in doing so later this year against former two-time bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko:

Shevchenko has won three of her last four fights with the only loss in that stretch being a split-decision loss to 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes last September. She then dropped down in weight and rebounded with a dominant submission victory over Priscilla Cachoeira this past February in Brazil.

UFC 228 will take place on Sept. 8, but a venue has yet to be determined.