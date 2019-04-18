New Video Surfaces Of Conor McGregor Getting Arrested

Conor McGregor is currently facing felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges in Miami Dade County, Florida.

The charges stem from his March 11 incident where he allegedly smashed the cell phone of fan Ahmed Abdirzak before walking away with it. Video of McGregor smashing the phone has been available for some time.

Today, however, TMZ Sports has released footage of McGregor actually being arrested. The alleged incident with Abdirzak took place outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami at roughly 5:21 a.m. Abdirzak filed a police report that morning and police then arrested McGregor at a nearby mansion just before 10 a.m.

The police body cam footage obtained by TMZ shows McGregor getting handcuffed and placed in a squad car. He appeared quiet and cooperative throughout. Watch it here:

McGregor will face trial for the charges beginning on May 13. His original charges carried a maximum sentence of 20 years. But he recently had the charges reduced. The current charges carry a maximum of six years in prison.

Abdirzak also filed a civil lawsuit for the damages. That suit was recently thrown out in court, however, indicating a settlement had been reached.