New Footage Emerges Of Conor McGregor Hitting Khabib’s Teammate (Video)

Back at UFC 229, a huge brawl erupted between the teams of Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It happened just seconds after Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of their pay-per-view (PPV) headliner, successfully retaining his 155-pound championship for the first time. Afterward, Nurmagomedov alleges that McGregor cornerman, Dillon Danis, yelled a racial slur at him, prompting the champion to jump the Octagon and attack the jiu-jitsu ace.

While Nurmagomedov chased down Danis, a pair of “The Eagle’s” teammates jumped into the Octagon and attacked McGregor. Although McGregor was hit, he did manage to nail Zubaira Tukhugov with a left hand. Now, new footage has emerged of McGregor connecting on the left hand against Tukhugov. The shot appears to knock Tukhugov off balance a bit.

Check out the new footage here:

Lmao at zubaira doing the chicken dance after @TheNotoriousMMA rocked him with a left hook pic.twitter.com/q2v81wWeDE — I offer you this: (@dave877v) February 17, 2020

McGregor recently returned to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for the first time since this fight. He headlined the UFC 246 PPV last month against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight, who he finished in just 40 seconds. As for Nurmagomedov, he retained his title with a submission win over Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi last year. “The Eagle” now prepares for another title defense, this time in the UFC 249 PPV main event against Tony Ferguson.

The action goes down on April 18 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be interesting to see who McGregor fights upon his return to action.

What do you think of the new footage of McGregor hitting Nurmagomedov’s teammate? Who are you picking in a McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rematch?