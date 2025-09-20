Netflix’s Physical: Asia Adds Manny Pacquiao, Robert Whittaker – Plus More Combat Sports Stars

Manny Pacquiao and Robert Whittaker are among a couple of prominent names that will be familiar to combat sports fans who will take part in Netflix’s Physical: Asia.

The Physical: 100 franchise has become a massive media property and the entity is engaging in what some are calling their most ambitious pursuit yet. 48 contestants overall have been revealed for this competition which will take on a nation versus nation framework. The eight participating countries within this competition are Korea, Indonesia, Mongolia, Türkiye, Japan, Thailand, Australia, as well as the Philippines.

In terms of the several standout names to aficionados of fistic fireworks that will also bolster the program, Superbon will also be on the show. The prolific Muay Thai titleholder and ONE Championship kickboxing staple will represent Thailand on the program.

Former UFC veteran Dong Hyun Kim will also be on the next Physical: 100 season and ‘Stun Gun’ will be part of team Korea. This team also includes massive names like Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung-bin as well as Amotti who became the Physical: 100 Season 2 winner.

Team Japan will also feature former UFC middleweight title challenger Yushin Okami on this upcoming Netflix show. For the aforementioned Robert Whittaker and Manny Pacquiao, they will represent Team Australia and Team Philippines, respectively.

Physical: Asia and further details of this new season

Prior seasons of the show focused on individual competitors while this team-based framework brings a new dimension to the popular program. Fans keen to see some of these fighters participate in the proceedings can check out the show’s worldwide premier on Netflix in October.

The series marries top level athleticism with cultural traditions and that confluence will presumably be shown even more with how this new season of Physical: Asia will be structured. Physical: Asia producer Jang Ho-gi touched on the looming next season of the program and stated,