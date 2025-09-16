Netflix’s Canelo-Crawford Draws 41 Million, Sets New Streaming Milestone

Netflix has confirmed that 41.1 million viewers tuned in globally to watch Terence Crawford dethrone Saul “Canelo” Álvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title, marking the highest audience for a men’s championship boxing match this century. The bout, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13, peaked at 24 million concurrent streams, underscoring the scale of interest in live sports on streaming platforms.

Netflix’s Canelo vs. Crawford Stream Shatters Boxing Records with 41 Million Viewers

From opening bell to final horn, the fight generated an average minute audience (AMA) of 36.6 million live and same-day viewers, according to Netflix and VideoAmp data. In the United States alone, 20.3 million viewers watched live or within the same day, contributing significantly to the global total. Netflix reported that the event topped its charts in 30 markets-including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Ireland and Australia-and entered the Top 10 in 91 countries, reflecting its worldwide appeal.

Inside Allegiant Stadium, a sold-out crowd of 70,482 spectators witnessed Crawford prevail by unanimous decision, generating a live gate of over $47 million, which ranks as the third-largest boxing gate in history behind Mayweather vs. Pacquiao and Mayweather vs. McGregor. The record underscores the growing financial weight of streaming-led boxing events, challenging the traditional pay-per-view model.

Despite these landmark figures, Netflix’s record for live sports remains with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event in November 2024, which drew an estimated 108 million AMA and peaked at 65 million concurrent streams. That encounter blurred the lines between entertainment and sport and established a benchmark for streamer-hosted boxing spectacles. Nevertheless, the Crawford–Canelo fight now holds the distinction of being the most-viewed men’s championship contest of the century, a title that highlights the shifting dynamics of how fans consume high-profile sports content.

The success of this broadcast arrives amid Netflix’s broader push into live sports. Earlier this year, the platform debuted weekly streams of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” and secured NFL Christmas Day doubleheaders, signaling a strategic commitment to live programming. With each new event, Netflix refines its methodology and distribution infrastructure.

Boxing analysts view the Crawford–Canelo numbers as a proof of concept for premium fights on subscription services. Unlike pay-per-view events, which rely on one-time high fees, Netflix offers access to its entire library alongside marquee live events for a fixed monthly rate. As streaming companies vie for sports rights, the ability to draw tens of millions of viewers could reshape broadcast agreements and revenue models.