Neil Magny vs. Craig White Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of this morning’s (Sun. May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool event, welterweights Neil Magny and Craig White met inside the Octagon.

Magny came into the fight fresh off a big win over former interim 170-pound champion Carlos Condit at the UFC 219 pay-per-view (PPV) this past December. He was initially expected to take on Gunnar Nelson in the co-main event slot, but White stepped in as a late-notice replacement after an injury.

White is making his UFC debut off a four-fight win streak. A win over one of the most recognizable names in the UFC’s welterweight division would do wonders for his young career with the promotion.

Early on both men clinched against the cage and exchanged dominant position against the cage. Magny was able to land a knee to the face that dropped the UFC rookie, and after some subsequent ground-and-pound, the ref stepped in to call things off.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: