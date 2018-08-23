Neil Magny Headlines UFC’s Buenos Aires Debut

Two UFC veterans are set to headline the promotion’s debut in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

MMA Fighting has confirmed a report by Combate that Neil Magny will face Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of UFC Buenos Aires. Originally, Magny was to face Alex Oliveira at UFC Sao Paulo.

Magny comes into his fight with Ponzinibbio off back-to-back victories. He defeated former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit via unanimous decision back in December. Magny followed that up with a first round thrashing of Craig White this past May.

With a potential win over Ponzinibbio in his home country, Magny could be looking to get in the mix for a shot at the 170-pound title.

Ponzinibbio is currently riding a six-fight win streak. In his last outing, he defeated Mike Perry via unanimous decision in December. The Argentine’s last several wins come against the likes of Court McGee, Zak Cummings, Gunnar Nelson and Perry.

When he steps into the Octagon to face Mangy on November 17th, it will be his first fight in front of his native crowd in over a decade.

Due to Magny’s involvement in the Buenos Aires main event, the UFC is searching for a replacement opponent for Oliveira in Sao Paulo.