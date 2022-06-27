UFC welterweight Neil Magny has reacted to his submission loss against rising star Shavkat Rahkmonov.

UFC Vegas 57’s co-main event pitted gritty UFC veteran Neil Magny against one of the UFC’s most talented prospects in Rahkmonov. Magny, never one to shy away from a challenge, took the fight against the undefeated Kazakh, who had finished all 15 of his opponents so far.

Magny was confident of victory before the matchup, having vast experience at the top level, paired with an impressive resume. Unfortunately for the ‘Haitian Sensation’, Rahkmovov proved to have too much for the experienced veteran and would continue his finishing streak, submitting Magny with a guillotine choke in the second round.

With the loss, Magny will undoubtedly now drop out of the welterweight top 10. However, he still seems in good spirits, remaining positive even after a loss. Magny would post to Instagram, “I love this sport! The highs, the lows, and everything in between #AG2G.”

What’s Next For Neil Magny?

Although Magny may drop out of the top 10, he should still remain somewhere in the UFC rankings which gives him some kind of leverage in terms of obtaining bigger fights.

Magny, now 34, is not likely to challenge for a title any time soon, but definitely still has something left in the tank and with it the ability to still make money in the sport.

A potentially fun fight could be against No.14 ranked welterweight Michael Pereira, the only fighter ranked between 11-15 that he has not faced before. Pereira’s fights are always entertaining to watch and in terms of skill level, it is a very winnable fight for Magny.

However, if Magny wants to continue to test undefeated prospects, No.9 ranked Sean Brady is currently unbooked and has expressed difficulty in finding opponents.

What should Neil Magny do next?