Nathaniel Wood has revealed that his next fight is not going to be in the bantamweight division.

Taking to social media to share the news, Wood said that he will not be competing at 135-pounds, at least for now, and will be moving up in weight to compete in the UFC featherweight division. ‘The Prospect’ made the announcement:

“That’s the end of a chapter for now, myself and the team have made the decision to move up and compete at the 145lbs. I’m excited and motivated more than ever to go in there powerful, fuelled and happy!”

That’s the end of a chapter for now, myself and the team have made the decision to move up and compete at the 145lbs. I’m excited and motivated more than either to go in there powerful, fuelled and happy!



Who would you like to see me face ? pic.twitter.com/nTRlDB1iBy — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) March 31, 2022

Nathaniel Wood wants to be more active

Former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Nathaniel Wood is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Casey Kenney at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. Although Wood was scheduled for a fight against Jonathan Martinez last September, he was forced out of the match-up.

After his loss against Kenny in his most recent outing in October 2020, Wood was scheduled to fight in UFC’s return to the UK at UFC London. Liudvik Sholinian was his original opponent, who withdrew from the fight to take to the front lines to defend his home country of Ukraine against the invasion by Russian forces.

Vince Morales stepped in to face Wood after Sholinian but was forced out of the card as he fell ill after arriving to the UK.

For those asking , yes main reason to move to 145 is to be more active, 4/5fights a year is what I’m aiming for. Competing is what I love. — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) March 31, 2022

Following a string of canceled bouts, ‘The Prospect’ said that he is looking to be more active. He’s aiming for four to five fights a year and going up to fight in the featherweight division might solve Wood’s problems.

What are your thoughts on Nathaniel Wood moving up to featherweight? Who do you want to see him fight next?

