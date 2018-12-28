Nate Diaz Trolls USADA Amidst UFC 232 Chaos

The steroid-related controversy surrounding tomorrow’s UFC 232 from Inglewood, California is obviously engulfing the collective MMA world. It’s no surprise Nate Diaz chimes in on the situation.

The fan-favorite Stockton slugger hopped on Twitter this afternoon to blast the UFC’s anti-doping partner USADA. He got a reaction by saying they ‘couldn’t come over anymore’:

Usada can’t come over anymore.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 28, 2018

If Diaz really wants to fight again, USADA will have to ‘come over.’ But Diaz doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to return after his scheduled UFC 230 match-up with Dustin Poirier fell apart in November.

He was pulled from the card when “The Diamond” was hurt and hasn’t really popped up in any bout discussions since. The younger Diaz appears content to sit on social media and blast both the UFC and other fighters from afar. He continued that by putting out a steroid reference in his next tweet:

Where da 💉💉 plug ? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 28, 2018

Love him or hate him, Diaz is undoubtedly staying somewhat relevant by playing to his many loyal fans on social media. They’ve stuck through him through his long bouts of inactivity, so they most likely won’t stop now.

Of course, situations like this where Diaz can blast steroid use in MMA certainly don’t hurt his scope of attention.