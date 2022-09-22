Scott Coker reveals interest in signing Nate Diaz to Bellator deal: ‘We are definitely talking to him’

Bellator MMA leader, Scott Coker has confirmed the promotion’s interest in signing Nate Diaz in the future to a deal to the organization, after the latter recently completed his contractual obligations with his UFC 279 headliner earlier this month.

Scott Coker expresses interest in signing Nate Diaz to Bellator contract

“Well, we’re definitely talking to him (Nate Diaz),” Scott Coker told BBC Sport ahead of Bellator 285. “We’ve reached out and I know he’s probably talking to everybody. He’s, I think, in a pretty good situation. I know he wants to fight Jake Paul. Jake Paul’s fighting, you know, against Anderson Silva on Showtime pay-per-view, which is our home network, so there’s some synergies here.”

“We’re just hoping that we could have some type of deal to at least have his MMA fights with Bellator,” Scott Coker continued. “We are in dialogue.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Headlining UFC 279 earlier this month against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz weathered an early storm of offense from the Oxnard native en route to an eventual fourth round guillotine win.

The victory came as Diaz’s first since August 2019, where he snapped a three-year hiatus from the sport with an impressive unanimous decision win over former undisputed WEC and UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis.

Ahead of his UFC 279 main event, Diaz, who was originally slated to compete against the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev, maintained how he wanted to try his hand at other combat sports including professional boxing, amid links to a fight with the aforenoted, Jake Paul – as well as returning to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition.

Diaz also recently launched his own fight promotion, Real Fight Inc. ahead of his final contracted Octagon walk.