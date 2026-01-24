Nate Diaz Makes His Pick For UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

Nate Diaz recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 324 headliner in which Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will lock horns for the interim lightweight championship. The two will throw down in a few hours at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While Gaethje is prepared for a five-round war and wants to drag Pimblett into deep waters before knocking him out, ‘The Baddy’ has bigger plans. The Liverpudlian is predicting a finish under three rounds and is confident that he can submit Gaethje or even knock him out.

Given Gaethje’s experience, many in the MMA community, including UFC veterans like Dustin Poirier, believe the former will get past Pimblett.

Nate Diaz, however, thinks it’ll be ‘The Baddy’ who will grab the interim 155-pound championship at UFC 324. During a recent interview, Diaz said:

“Paddy, baby, let’s go. I think he’s gonna piss him off and be obnoxious in there. I like Paddy.”

Check out Nate Diaz’s comments below:

Nate Diaz likes Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/rP56SQMCyH — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 24, 2026

The odds also suggest that the Scouser is going to dismantle the 37-year-old knockout artist.

Justin Gaethje reveals his game plan against Paddy Pimblett

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Justin Gaethje discussed his game plan going into UFC 324. Gaethje thinks Pimblett will use a little of both wrestling and striking. However, ‘The Highlight’ wants to force Pimblett to change this planned approach. He said.

“I think a mixture of both of those. I think he truly believes that he’s going to strike with me and knock me out, and once I show him that’s not the best option for him, I think he will be trying to take me down.”

Gaethje added that forward pressure and staying on the front foot are his keys to victory against the Scouser:

“I need to love forward; I need to push him backwards. I’m happy to fight him on the fence. That’s my favorite place. In the pocket.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below (4:22):