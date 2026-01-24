UFC 324 Entrance Music: What Songs Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett And Others Fighters Have Walked Out To

UFC 324 is primed to light up the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, January 24, with a loaded card featuring several high-stakes matchups. The first numbered event of the UFC’s 2026 calendar also marks a new era, launching the promotion’s landmark $7.7 billion streaming partnership with Paramount+ and ending the traditional pay-per-view model in the United States.

The card is topped by an interim lightweight title clash, with former BMF champion Justin Gaethje set to face rising star Paddy Pimblett in the main event. In the co-main event, former champion Sean O’Malley meets Song Yadong in a pivotal bantamweight showdown.

UFC 324: What Walkout Songs Do Justin Gaethje And Paddy Pimblett Use?

Walkouts rank among the most memorable moments on any major fight card, igniting the crowd and heightening the tension as fighters stride toward the Octagon.

Let’s take a closer look at the entrance tracks some UFC 324 fighters have selected for their past walkouts.

Owning a 9–5 record inside the Octagon, Justin Gaethje heads into UFC 324 chasing interim gold for the second time in his career. “The Highlight” treats his walkout music like his fight style, unpredictable and ever-changing, rarely repeating the same track twice. At UFC 313 in March 2025, Gaethje made his entrance to “Call Me Human” from Godfather of Harlem ahead of his rematch with Rafael Fiziev.

For his UFC 300 bout against Max Holloway, the 37-year-old Arizona native made his walk to the Octagon to “Celebrate” by American reggae-rock band Dirty Heads, featuring The Unlikely Candidates.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett continues to be one of the UFC’s rising stars, carrying a flawless 7–0 record. “The Baddy,” much like his performances, has kept his walkout music consistent, sticking with a high-energy remix of “Lethal Industry” by Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano blended with “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The electrifying mix has accompanied him in several recent appearances, including his last Octagon outing against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April 2025.

UFC 324: What Walkout Songs Do Sean O’Malley, Song Yadong, And Others Use?

Holding a 10–3 record with one no contest inside the Octagon, Sean O’Malley enters UFC 324 on the heels of back-to-back defeats to former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. Now, the former titleholder looks to reignite his championship ambitions with a potential win on Saturday night.

“Suga” has made Lupe Fiasco’s 2007 hit “Superstar” a signature part of his entrance, relying on the track for nearly every UFC walkout as a familiar anthem.

By contrast, Song Yadong enters UFC 324 with an 11–3–1 record in the promotion, coming off a unanimous decision victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle in February 2025.

“Kung Fu Kid” has shown similar consistency with his walkout music, favoring the iconic theme from the classic Chinese television series “Journey to the West” by Jing Qing Xu.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 324 fight card:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: “Pila De Bandera” by Don Miguelo

Derrick Lewis: “Tops Drop” by Fat Pat

Natalia Silva: “Nothing Is Impossible” by Planetshakers

Rose Namajunas: “Prolific Praise” by Trey Mclaughlin

Arnold Allen: “We Will Rock You” by Queen

Jean Silva: “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” by DMX

Umar Nurmagomedov: “Georgian Dance Music” by Mtiuluri Xevsuruli Texili

Deiveson Figueiredo: “Daqui pra Sempre” by Manu Bahtidão

Nikita Krylov: “April” by Kino

Alex Perez: “Juicy” by Notorious B.I.G.

Charles Johnson: “Fu-gee-la” by Fugees