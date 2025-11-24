Nate Diaz explains why he doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev is #1 pound-for-pound fighter

UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev, and specifically, why he doesn’t believe he’s the #1 pound for pound best fighter in the promotion right now.

As we know, Nate Diaz is a pretty important figure in the world of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some great things throughout the course of his career, including defeating Conor McGregor, which really helped to vault him into superstardom. Nowadays, he isn’t all that active, but he’s still someone that has a pretty large fanbase.

Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, is the UFC welterweight champion. He’s coming off the back of a blockbuster UFC 322 win over Jack Della Maddalena, and he has now won world titles in two weight classes, something that Nate Diaz has failed to do in one.

In a recent stream, Nate Diaz gave his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s position in the P4P rankings.

Nate Diaz’s view on Islam Makhachev

“They just throw sh*t out like that. He’s been there for like two minutes. He ain’t beat no one that great,” Diaz said in a stream with N3on. “The best lightweight ever was B.J. Penn. B.J. Penn beat Matt Hughes, … beat (Georges St-Pierre’s) ass and lost. So when you’ve got sh*t like that and whatever Islam did, that don’t even match.

“Not that he can’t be and won’t be though, but you’re just going to throw GOAT at the motherf*cker when he just showed up on the scene? They think I’m hating because we’ve got our differences, but there’s just sh*t I’ve seen that I remembered forever, and I ain’t seen nothing from them motherf*ckers. I can’t even remember anything but getting bored in all them fools’ last fights.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Diaz isn’t likely to square off with Makhachev at any point in his career, but that won’t stop him from throwing shots here, there and everywhere.